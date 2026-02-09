The Voice star Dean Franklin shares final message to fans before death aged 36

The Voice star Dean Franklin shared a final video message to fans just weeks before his death aged 36, following a diagnosis of oesophageal cancer.

The singer, from London, appeared on the singing competition in 2016.

In December 2025, Franklin shared his diagnosis and announced he was beginning chemotherapy.

On Monday (9 February), his mother, Marie, announced news of his death the previous night.

In a final video posted to his Instagram account on 24 January, Franklin told fans: "Over the last few weeks, my life has changed very fast. What started as oesophageal cancer ended up spreading aggressively to my liver; I had almost no symptoms from the esophagus itself.

"Sometimes cancer doesn't shout where it starts. Sometimes it whispers and shows itself somewhere else... Please listen to your body, push for answers, don't ignore changes, and early checks really do matter."