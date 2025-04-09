Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
06:23
Rising singer-songwriter Brooke Combe dazzles in new Music Box session
Rising British talent Brooke Combe performed a dazzling stripped-back Music Box session following the release of her brilliant debut album, Dancing at the Edge of the World. She performed the songs “This Town” and “The Last Time”.
The Scottish singer-songwriter is currently in the middle of a headline tour, with upcoming shows in Bristol (9 April), London, Manchester, Sheffield, Leeds and Glasgow.
Stay tuned to Independent TV for more Music Box featuring the latest acts breaking through, available across desktop, mobile and connected TV, as well as our YouTube channel.
Up next
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
05:39
Singer-songwriter James Bay launches new Music Box series
10:46
The Oscars | Overrated or Underrated?
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
01:12
First images of what UK’s Universal Studios theme park could look like
01:11
Kharkiv firefighters tackle huge blaze after Russian drone attack
00:46
Police share CCTV of pensioner’s final moments before fatal attack
00:52
‘Boys will be boys’: Trump administration plays down Musk-Navarro spat
00:48
Amorim hits back at Neville after ‘love-in’ Manchester derby dig
00:18
Jose Mourinho pinches nose of rival manager after heated derby clash
00:26
Jack Grealish fights back tears after scoring on poignant anniversary
00:36