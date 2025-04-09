Rising singer-songwriter Brooke Combe dazzles in new Music Box session

Rising British talent Brooke Combe performed a dazzling stripped-back Music Box session following the release of her brilliant debut album, Dancing at the Edge of the World. She performed the songs “This Town” and “The Last Time”.

The Scottish singer-songwriter is currently in the middle of a headline tour, with upcoming shows in Bristol (9 April), London, Manchester, Sheffield, Leeds and Glasgow.

