Luxury €100 million superyacht erupts in flames at Saint Tropez port

This is the moment a luxury €100 million superyacht erupts in flames at the Saint Tropez port in France.

Footage filmed by Gary Sturrock captured the moment the 41-meter superyacht, Sea Lady II, caught fire on Thursday, July 10, off the coast of the Mediterranean resort town of Saint-Tropez.

Tourists and passers-by watched in shock as orange flames and thick black smoke were seen coming from the boat.

Nearby vessels were moved away, and anti-pollution barriers were set up.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.