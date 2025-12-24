Strictly star opens up on suicide attempt after witnessing murder

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

A Strictly Come Dancing Star has said that he attempted suicide after witnessing a murder.

Tyler West told Paul C Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast on Tuesday (23 December), about a day as a teenager that “changed my world forever”.

“I witnessed a murder. It’s so hard, every single time I talk about it, because the minute I say the word, it takes me back to that 14-year-old self,” he said.

Speaking about how the incident affected his mental health years later, West shared that he tried to take his own life. “It was really tough,” he said.