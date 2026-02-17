A pair who were trapped in an elevator for over an hour were saved by firefighters who have completed their fourth elevator rescue operation this year.

On 2 February, Indianapolis Fire Department responded to calls that two occupants of an apartment in downtown had become stuck between the first and second floors.

Footage released by the department shows officials lowering themselves into the elevator as they pulled the two individuals to safety.

It said that one of the occupants was a 60-year-old man who was taken to the hospital for a checkup. No other injuries were reported.