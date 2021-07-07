About commercial content

Commercial content is labelled in one of the following ways:

“Advertisement Feature”

This content is paid for and controlled by an advertiser. In some cases Independent.co.uk may have helped to produce the content, but the advertiser has final approval over and responsibility for the content. The content is regulated by the Advertising Standards Authority.

“Sponsored by”

An advertiser has paid for their brand to be associated with this content, but it is controlled by Independent.co.uk’s editorial staff. In some instances, an advertiser may provide funding for content that we already plan to produce (e.g. rugby match reports). Advertisers cannot suggest topics but their logo will normally appear at the top of the article. However, we produce the content and decide whether to publish it. It must comply with our editorial Code of Conduct.

“Paid partnership with”

This content is paid for by an advertiser and created by The Independent’s branded content team, Independent Ignite, in partnership with the advertiser. Independent Ignite produces this content, the advertiser has final approval of the content created. The content is regulated by the Advertising Standards Authority.