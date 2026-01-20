Britain’s most senior army officer has warned Ukraine cannot win the war against Russia.

In an exclusive interview with The Independent’s Sam Kiley, Field Marshal Lord Richards explains how Ukraine has been given false hope by its Western allies and cannot triumph against Russia unless Nato forces join the fight.

Lord Richards, who was promoted to the UK military’s most senior “five-star” rank earlier this year and led Nato forces during their troop surge in Afghanistan, said Ukraine’s allies have failed Kyiv.

