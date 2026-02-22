Geordie Greig: Labour’s SEND reforms are ‘really about money’

Bridget Phillipson speaks passionately about her desire to improve support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), but her proposed reforms are "really about money," Geordie Greig told Laura Kuennsberg on Sunday (22 February).

This week, Labour is due to publish its plans to reform the SEND system. Children will reportedly have plans setting out their right to support reviewed under changes to be set out by the education secretary.

When asked whether Ms Phillipson would be able to get her plans past Labour MPs, who have "inboxes pouring with messages from families desperately worried about the situation," The Independent editor-in-chief said: "Is she really going to guarantee that these children are not going to be left without the necessary help?

"That is a crucial question for Labour MPs who will be circling this. Are we going to see another U-turn?"