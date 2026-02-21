Gordon Ramsay has said he is "not a big fan of that nepo baby stuff" as he praised his daughter Tilly for buying her first chef whites.

The restaurateur, 59, appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (20 February) following the release of his Netflix show Being Gordon Ramsay.

Speaking of his children, Gordon said he has always told them to "create their own individuality" and that he is "not a big fan of that Nepo stuff.

"I always said from day one, find your passion, understand your worth, and don't follow."