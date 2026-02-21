Snapchat clue leads to dramatic river rescue after friends’ night out

Police footage shows a dramatic river rescue after a young man became separated from his group of friends on a night out in Durham earlier in February.

After he went missing, his group of friends used Snapchat to track his location to Frankland Lane by the River Wear, where he was clinging to a fallen tree branch.

A second young man also became trapped just inches above the water while attempting to pull his friend to safety.

Police arrived on the scene minutes later, rescuing the pair in the pouring rain and on a slippery riverbank.

One of the men was taken to hospital with hypothermia.

"Particularly where alcohol is involved, please remember that a situation like this can become lethal in a heartbeat," Durham Constabulary warned.