Simple ways to boost your money situation with finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams

However you feel about money, there’s no doubt that it gives us greater freedom in life, whether that’s being able to ditch a toxic job (or relationship), pursue our studies or go travelling around the world. To help you get more control of your money, finance coach, author and podcaster Ellie-Austin Williams, founder of content channel This Girl Talks Money, shares her expert tips for boosting finances from building financial literacy to mindful spending, clever investing and negotiating more pay.