CCTV shows man accused of Manchester Airport assault ‘headbutting’ traveller, jury told

A man accused of assaulting police at Manchester Airport was “aggressive” and got “in the face” of another traveller before head-butting him, a witness told a court.

Liverpool Crown Court heard that the incident at a Starbucks coffee house at Terminal Two of Manchester Airport led to police being called.

Police traced brothers Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, and Muhammad Amaad, 26, both from Rochdale, who were leaving the airport after picking up their mother from a flight from Qatar.

As the brothers went to pay for parking, officers arrived to arrest them but they resisted using a “high level of violence” and assaulted three officers, it is alleged.

The two incidents were caught on CCTV shown to the jury.

The brothers deny the alleged offences on July 23 last year and claim self-defence.