Dog walker has best reaction to surprise Prince William meeting

A dog walker was stunned when she bumped into the Prince of Wales after her pet ran up to the royal during a walk in a park.

Prince William was recording a video with former footballer Jill Scott for Fields in Trust, a charity that protects the future of the UK’s parks, playgrounds, playing fields, and green spaces, when they were interrupted.

“Oh my goodness me”, the woman exclaimed as she ran to get her dog back on its lead and noticed William.

She apologised before William reassured her and Scott told her to have a lovely day, before the pair resumed filming in Windlesham Park in Surrey.