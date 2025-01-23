Independent TV
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward air kiss got everyone speculating
When Melania and Donald Trump returned as President and First Lady at the Inauguration their relationship was placed back in the spotlight.
Particularly when Melania's decision to wear a wide brimmed hat blocked her husband from fully kissing her, resulting in an awkward air kiss as Trump leaned as close to his wife as the hat would allow.
Will we see a return of the #FreeMelania memes over the next four years? If their wooden dance at the inaugural ball is anything to go by, the answer could be yes.
Watch more episodes of That Kiss on Independent TV.
