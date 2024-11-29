How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong

When Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s actual, 60-year-old dress that she had serenaded John F Kennedy in, it was controversial.

Today, this dress costs $4.8 million and belongs to Ripley’s Believe it or Not Museum but Kim Kardashian wore it for free on the red carpet in 2022 - though she did make two donations in Ripley’s name to charity.

Bob Mackie is the designer who drew the sketch of this dress, he said: “Nobody else should be seen in that dress." calling Kim’s decision to wear it a mistake.

