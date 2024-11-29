Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
02:21
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong
When Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s actual, 60-year-old dress that she had serenaded John F Kennedy in, it was controversial.
Today, this dress costs $4.8 million and belongs to Ripley’s Believe it or Not Museum but Kim Kardashian wore it for free on the red carpet in 2022 - though she did make two donations in Ripley’s name to charity.
Bob Mackie is the designer who drew the sketch of this dress, he said: “Nobody else should be seen in that dress." calling Kim’s decision to wear it a mistake.
Watch more That Dress on Independent TV.
Up next
44:07
The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary
06:29
The best European cruise holiday destinations
01:47
The importance of education in tackling domestic abuse
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
05:23
The most magical Christmas markets to visit
06:29
The best European cruise holiday destinations
05:04
Enjoy the splendour of luxury holidays with TravelSmart
06:10
Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide
01:43
How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple
01:45
The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress
01:54
How Gillian Anderson’s thong defined a noughties fashion trend
01:32
How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images
16:55
Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise
06:12
The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
01:50
Jacob Rees-Mogg admits Tories failed on immigration in public apology
00:35
Trump spoofs Biden’s Thanksgiving in National Lampoon’s Vacation clip
00:38
Esther Rantzen’s message on day of historic assisted dying vote
02:46
Putin praises ‘clever and experienced’ Donald Trump
01:08
Watch: Lewis Hamilton pilots fighter jet in astronaut training
00:52
‘This is my place’: Ruben Amorim’s first interview at Man Utd
03:20
Premier League club release powerful women’s safety video
00:44
Watch: 100-year-old Colorado Buffaloes superfan serenaded on pitch
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31