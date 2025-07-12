Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher walked hand-in-hand to kick off the band’s first night at Manchester’s Heaton Park on Friday (11 July).

Walking on stage to a rapturous applause, the crowd went wild as the brothers held hands.

This was the first of five shows the brothers will play at Heaton Park , a 600 acre public park where 80,000 fans cheered them on.

The band is playing shows in the UK and Ireland and will later head to North America, South America, Asia and Australia.