Macclesfield FC players and supporters cheered and embraced one another after they were drawn against trophy-holders Crystal Palace in the third round of the 2025/26 FA Cup.

Watching the draw at their ground in Cheshire on Monday (8 December), the club marked the first time they have reached this stage of the competition since reforming in 2020.

Macclesfield FC is a phoenix club of Macclesfield Town FC, who were liquidated following a High Court order over crippling debts.

Crystal Palace beat Manchester City 1-0 in last season's FA Cup final, lifting the trophy for the first time in their history.