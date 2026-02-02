This is what happened when Robbie Williams reached out to a Take That fan decades after she gave him her number.

In footage shared by his wife Ayda on Saturday (31 January), the singer can be seen sat in bed watching the new Netflix documentary which charts the rise and fall, then rise again, of one of the UK’s biggest boybands.

One eager fan from the 1990s tells a then 20-something Williams that he can have her phone number “any day”, before proceeding to read it out.

A now 51-year-old Williams tries to ring the number, but it does not go entirely to plan.