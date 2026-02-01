Lord Mandelson warned ‘this is the end’ by friend Trevor Phillips during TV address

Sir Trevor Phillips has told his friend Lord Peter Mandelson that “this is the end” following the latest release of Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

On Friday (30 January), three million pages, 180,000 images and 2,000 videos were publicly posted. Included in the tranche is a photo of Lord Mandelson in his underwear.

Appearing in in the Epstein files does not indicate wrongdoing and Lord Mandelson has denied any awareness of Epstein’s crimes.

In a message to his friend, Sir Phillips said on Sky News on Sunday (1 February) that Lord Mandelson has “been, at best naïve and foolish, at worst greedy and duplicitous”.

“Whatever is true as far as politics and public office are concerned, for Peter Mandelson, this is the end.”