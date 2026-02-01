Epstein files live updates: Trump breaks silence while pressure grows on Andrew over new pictures

House Republicans threaten contempt charges against the Clintons in Epstein probe

President Donald Trump has broken his silence on the Epstein files after the US justice department released more than three million new documents to the public on Friday.

Speaking for the first time about the release as he flew to Florida, he told reporters on Saturday: "I didn't see it myself but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it's the opposite of what people were hoping, you know, the radical left."

The president is mentioned more than 3,000 times in the latest files. Inclusion does not suggest any wrongdoing, and the DOJ said some documents contained untrue and sensationalist claims against Trump, who has denied wrongdoing and has never been accused of a crime linked with Epstein.

Trump said he plans to sue author Michael Wolff and that he is considering a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate, alleging the men were “conspiring” to harm him “politically.”

“Wolff, who’s a third-rate writer, was conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to hurt me politically or otherwise and that came through loud and clear,” Trump said. “So we’ll probably sue Wolf on that … Maybe the Epstein estate, I guess. I don’t know. But we’ll certainly sue Wolff.”

Sir Keir Starmer meanwhile said Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor “should be prepared” to testify before Congress about his links to Epstein one day after pictures in the files appear to show him crouched over an unidentified woman.

Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace years after the financier was convicted of sex crimes.