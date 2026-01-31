Epstein files live updates: Elon Musk’s island invitation and Andrew’s nickname among new details revealed
Justice Department officials released the next trove of documents more than a month after the congressionally mandated deadline
The Justice Department released at least three million pages of documents in the Epstein files Friday morning, which contained more details about correspondence between Jeffrey Epstein and other high-profile individuals such as Elon Musk and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
One email exchange from 2013 showed Musk and Epstein coordinating a time for the tech CEO to visit Little Saint James, Epstein’s island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. It’s unclear if the visit ever materialized.
Another email exchange seemed to reveal Mountbatten-Windsor went by the nickname “The Invisible Man.”
Being named in the Epstein files does not mean a person is accused of wrongdoing, participated in Epstein’s crimes or even knew of them. President Donald Trump, a former friend of Epstein’s, is mentioned in the files but has denied any wrongdoing and never been accused of a crime associated with the disgraced financier.
The new disclosure comes more than a month after the congressionally-mandated deadline for the Justice Department to release the full Epstein files.
Democratic lawmaker says DOJ only released '50% of the Epstein files'
Congressman James Walkinshaw, a Virginia Democrat, accused the Department of Justice of withholding a large share of the Epstein files, following the department’s publication of more than three million documents on Friday.
“Today, the Trump DOJ released 50% of the Epstein files, and are refusing to release the remainder,” Walkinshaw wrote on X on Friday evening. “Why are they hiding the full truth? We’ll keep fighting for the transparency demanded by the survivors of Epstein’s crimes. This cover-up won’t hold.”
Earlier, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the massive data dump complies with federal law and “marks the end of a very comprehensive” review process.
Richard Branson distances himself from ‘abhorrent’ Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein note released by DOJ claimed Bill Gates had an extramarital affair
Files now contain age verification due to content
The DOJ web page displaying the Epstein files now asks users if they are 18 years or older due to possible depictions of pornography or nudity.
“They include large quantities of commercial pornography and images that were seized from Epstein’s devices, but which he did not take, or that someone around him did not take,” Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said Friday.
Ghislaine Maxwell claims 25 accomplices of Jeffrey Epstein reached ‘secret settlements’
Ghislaine Maxwell claimed in court documents that 25 male associates of Jeffrey Epstein made “secret settlements” to avoid prosecution.
The explosive allegation appeared in a December 17 habeas corpus petition submitted by Maxwell’s attorneys seeking to overturn her criminal conviction. The full petition was published online by Courthouse News Service, a news organization that covers litigation.
Brendan Rascius has the full story:
Watch: Deputy AG says DOJ did not protect Trump as they release more redacted Epstein files
Trump's name appears over 3,000 times in new file release
Donald Trump’s name name appears in the latest release more than 3,000 times, according to analysis from The Independent – using the search function on the DOJ website.
It comes despite Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche insisting that there was no new evidence that would “satisfy” people – indirectly referring to conspiracies about the president.
“I can assure that we complied with the statute, we complied with the act and we did not protect President Trump,” Blanche said during a press conference Friday morning.
Image appears to show Epstein's close network
One image included in the millions of documents shared Friday included a diagram created by federal authorities appearing to show Jeffrey Epstein’s inner circle.
The document features photos and names of a number of well-known people close to the pedophile financier, including Ghislaine Maxwell, his lawyer Darren Indyke, his accountant Richard Kahn and his longtime assistant Lesley Groff among others.
The names and faces of several other people, labelled as “employee” or “girlfriend,” were redacted.
