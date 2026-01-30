Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor invited Jeffrey Epstein to Buckingham Palace after the paedophile financier was convicted of sex crimes with a child, according to newly released documents.

The US Justice Department on Friday published a tranche of millions of documents related to the late convicted sex offender.

Among the documents is an email exchange between Epstein and Andrew dated 27 September, 2010 - two years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution.

In the email, Andrew says he is travelling back from Scotland to London, where Epstein is staying. He tells Epstein "we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy".

Epstein responds: "Already in london (sic). what time woudl (sic) you like me and we will also need/ have private time."

It is not clear whether a meeting at the palace took place. The Independent has approached Buckingham Palace for comment.

open image in gallery Andrew is facing fresh scrutiny over his links to Epstein ( PA Wire )

Andrew’s links to Epstein eventually led to the King dramatically stripping him of his titles last year – putting an end to his public life. The move followed the publication of a memoir by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers. Ms Giuffre alleged that she was forced to have several sexual encounters with Andrew in the early 2000s at the age of 17, after being trafficked by Epstein. Andrew denies the claims.

In another August 2010 exchange between Epstein and an email address named "The Duke", which signed off with "HRH The Duke of York KG", Epstein offers to set up a dinner between Andrew and a "beautiful" 26-year-old Russian woman.

Epstein writes: "I have a friend who I think you might enjoy having dinner with."

In response, "The Duke" replies: "Of course. I am in Geneva until the morning of 22nd but would be delighted to see her. Will she be bringing a message from you? Please give her my contact details to get in touch."

And replying to another redacted email, "The Duke" says: "Great. Any other information you might know about her that might be useful to know? Like what have you told her about me and have you given her my email as well?"

open image in gallery The Duke of York, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell ( US Department of Justice )

Epstein then says: "she 26, russian, clevere (sic) beautiful, trustworthy and yes she has your email."

The files also contain emails from Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty of child sex trafficking and other offences in connection with Epstein in 2021. She was also a longtime friend of Andrew.

In one exchange, she appears to offer condolences to Andrew following the Queen Mother's death in March 2002.

In an email to an address titled “The Invisible Man” on 31 March that year, she wrote: “Sweat pea [sic] – sorry you had to rush home, and also under such sad circumstances.

“However much the passing was to be expected in one so old, it does not make it any less sad.

“She was wonderful, and I am happy that I managed to meet her and speak with her.”

“We shall reschedule. Love you. Gx.”

open image in gallery Documents included in the US Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files (Jon Elswick/AP) ( AP )

A reply the next day from “The Invisible Man”, reads: “Got your message this morning. Sorry to have missed you yesterday. I will ring later today to chat. A xxx.”

In another email from “The Invisible Man”, the sender asks a redacted account if they are having more children and labelling them “super sperm”.

The email said: “Sorry – I am in LA on my way to Hawaii. Is it true you are having more children? I shall have to refer to you as super sperm!”

The email subject is “Re: AKE in New York”.

open image in gallery Britain Prince Andrew ( New York State Sex Offender Registry )

In October, Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew would have his royal titles stripped due to the ongoing controversy over his friendship with Epstein.

During a 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight, Andrew said he had known Maxwell, the daughter of media magnate and former MP Robert Maxwell, since she was at university.

She introduced Andrew to Epstein, her then-boyfriend, in 1999. The trio had a close friendship, even after Epstein was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute in 2008.

Andrew is alleged to have personally invited the couple to Balmoral, the Queen’s Scottish residence, in 1999.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2022 following a New York sex-trafficking trial for procuring teen girls for Epstein for him to abuse.

Andrew continued to visit Epstein in New York after the financier’s conviction for child sex offences in 2008.

open image in gallery Further documents from the ‘Epstein files’ have been released by the US Department of Justice ( PA Archive )

Epstein received an 18-month sentence but was allowed to go on “work release” to his office most days and was released on probation after 13 months.

Andrew faced criticism when pictures emerged of him opening the door of Epstein’s palatial East Side townhouse in December 2010 and the pair strolling through Central Park.

In his Newsnight interview, Andrew claimed he had gone to New York to break off their friendship and said he regretted staying at Epstein’s house while there.

Andrew also faced allegations, which he strenuously denies, that he sexually assaulted Ms Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts.

In 2019, she filed a lawsuit in Manhattan alleging she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

He reportedly paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.