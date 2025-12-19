Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been pictured lying across the legs of five people in an image released in a huge dump of files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In the undated photo, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell appears to peer down and smile at the former prince, who is smiling with his eyes closed and his head near a woman’s lap.

Maxwell – the former girlfriend of Epstein, who is currently serving 20 years in prison for her role in a decade-long scheme to sexually exploit and abuse minor girls with him – can be seen standing beside another woman.

All six people apart from Maxwell and the former Duke of York have had their faces redacted in the image, which is a photograph of a picture in a photo frame.

Andrew was stripped of his royal titles in November by the King following controversy over his links to Epstein. He strenuously denies any wrongdoing. In a previously issued statement, he said: “At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction.”

open image in gallery Andrew was stripped of his royal titles in November by the King following controversy over his links to Epstein ( AP )

A trove of documents, including court records, footage and images, was uploaded on Friday night to the US Department of Justice website, which held users in a queue as it experienced an “extremely high volume of search requests”.

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson also featured in the newly released files.

In one photo, she is seen sitting on a sofa next to a woman whose identity has been redacted.

In another image, she appears smiling at the camera while posing on a street, again with a woman whose identity has been shielded.

Being featured in the Epstein files does not mean there is any suggestion of wrongdoing.

open image in gallery Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson also featured in the newly released files ( DOJ )

The data dump came after US deputy attorney general Todd Blanche said “several hundred thousand” documents from the so-called “Epstein files” would be released ahead of a legal deadline.

He said the need to protect the victims of sex offender Epstein meant thousands more would be released over the coming weeks.

The US Department of Justice are legally obligated to make all files related to the investigation into Epstein public by midnight on Friday following the passing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The paedophile financier was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, New York, in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.

More follows...