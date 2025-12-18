Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Members of Congress have published more photographs and documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, including text messages, passports and several images that appear to show handwriting on a woman’s body.

The writing appears to quote Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita, a copy of which can be seen in one of the photographs.

One message written on a person’s foot reads “she was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock.”

Another says “she was Lola in slacks” and another reads “she was Polly at school.”

The latest tranche of 68 documents from Democrats on the House Oversight Committee comes as the Department of Justice faces a Friday deadline to publicly release all investigative files in its possession after a pressure campaign urging President Donald Trump to release of the so-called “Epstein files.”

open image in gallery ( House Oversight Committee )

open image in gallery ( House Oversight Committee )

Another image appears to be a screenshot of a text message thread telling the recipient that “I have a friend scout she sent me some girls today” and “she asks 1000$ per girl.”

“I will send u girls now,” the sender wrote, according to the message shared to the committee. “Maybe someone will be good for J?”

A redacted message then appears to list the height, measurements and other details of an 18-year-old girl from Russia.

A photograph of a Russian woman’s passport also is included in the latest batch of documents from the committee.

There also are photographs of passports and other identifying documents for women from the Czech Republic, South Africa and Lithuania, as well as three women from Ukraine.

This is a developing story