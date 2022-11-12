Partner Content Saudi Green Initiative:

The blending of public and private capital can be used to achieve net zero carbon emissions, according to an environmental finance expert.

State Street’s Richard Lacaille spoke as part of the ‘Investing in a Green Future’ keynote speech on day two of the SGI 2022 forum.

He told The Independent, “Some of the risks that we need to take to get from A to B in this great transition, are ones that private capital is very well equipped to take.”

The Saudi Green Initiative is attracting industry experts from across the globe to collaborate on green solutions for a more sustainable future.

