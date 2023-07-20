Frustrated with reductive, irrelevant advice, Ellie Austin-Williams retrained as a finance coach and set up her content channel This Girl Talks Money and podcast to help young people manage theirs. Here she explores how money can help free and empower you across all areas of your life, the boundaries, barriers and biases that have led to a gender-based income gap, as well as simple effective ways you can understand and take control of your finances and build a healthy financial future.