What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

After the events in Washington DC on 6 January, it seemed the spell that Donald Trump had on American voters was finally broken.

But, four years on, he is all but guaranteed to win the Republican Party nomination to face Joe Biden in the 2024 election and is looking capable of winning back the White House, despite warnings that he’ll primarily use the Oval Office to settle scores.

The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg covered the first Trump presidency and analyses what a second term may look like in Behind The Headlines.