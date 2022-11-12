Independent TV
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
Saudi Green Initiative:
Business cosultant and journalist Frank Kane has said that the 2022 Saudi Green Initiative Forum, held in Sharm el-Sheikh, "seems like a nest of harmony".
Speaking on the second day of the conference, Mr Kane told The Independent : "I've just found it [the SGI forum] rather more optimistic than I was expecting".
Mr Kane also took time to praise Saudi Arabia's tree-planting ambitions, stating that it is clear that they are "making progress on that".
Read more about the Saudi Green Initiative here.
