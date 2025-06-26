Scott Mills forced to issue on-air apology over BBC blunder

Scott Mills was forced to issue an on-air apology after he mistakenly said the BBC show Call the Midwife is ending after its 15th season.

The DJ held a funeral for the drama on his BBC Radio 2 show on Thursday (26 June), where he announced : “This morning, we woke up to the news that the show that never ends is indeed ending. I am sorry if this is how you are finding out.”

Mills played sombre music to mark the occasion, and opened up a phone line for devastated viewers to express their sadness.

However, just 10 minutes later, Mills was forced to apologise after being told that the TV drama had not been cancelled at all.

Reading out a statement from the BBC that said the show “isn’t going anywhere”, the DJ admitted he had “done a bad thing”.