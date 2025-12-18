Passenger clings to sofa balancing precariously on car’s roof

Police stopped a driver who was driving whilst balancing a sofa on the top of their car in Leeds.

Footage shared by West Yorkshire Police on Tuesday (16 December) shows officers pulling over a vehicle on a busy road, as they feared that other road users were at risk.

A passenger was holding the sofa in place, which officers said was not a “safe or legal way to travel”.

Police confirmed that a traffic offence report was issued and the sofa was removed.