Amanda Seyfried has revealed perfecting a Mancunian accent was her toughest challenge during the filming of her new film, The Testament of Ann Lee.

Speaking to The Independent on Friday (6 February) at the London premiere, the 40-year-old explained her year-long process to perfect a northern accent involved “so much repetition”.

Seyfried, whose character Ann originates from Manchester, said mastering the accent was the hardest part of the entire film.

Learning the difficult accent “really grounded her”, with the character providing a rare opportunity to play someone from a completely different place and time period.