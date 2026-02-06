The Apprentice star fired by Lord Sugar following ‘unusual’ boardroom blunder

This is the moment Lord Alan Sugar fired a The Apprentice candidate following an awkward boardroom mix-up.

On Thursday’s (5 February) episode of the BBC reality show, the womens’ team emerged victorious after candidates were tasked with writing and illustrating a children’s book before selling it to retailers.

After project manager Marcus Donkoh selected two of his teammates to face off against in the boardroom, he soon requested to amend his decision and bring back a different candidate, with Baroness Karren Brady noting “that was very unusual.”

An unimpressed Lord Sugar decided to bring back all four men to face a grilling. Donkah ultimately became the third contestant eliminated from the competition.