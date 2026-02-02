The Night Manager series three will be "even better" than series two, which ended with an epic cliffhanger on Sunday (1 February), according to the BBC show's executive producer.

Tom Hiddleston, who plays secret agent Jonathan Pine, had previously reassured fans that the wait for more episodes would not be as long the next time around, after it took ten years for the second series to be released.

Simon Cornwell told Amol Rajan: "We're writing at the moment. I think it's gonna be thrilling.

"It has a fighting chance of being even better than the first two seasons."