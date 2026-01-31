Brooklyn Beckham has returned to the kitchen in his first cooking post since he posted his bombshell statement about his family - though fans noticed a recipe blunder.

On 19 January, 26-year-old Brooklyn posted a lengthy statement on Instagram where he announced he has no wish to reconcile with his family.

Brooklyn, who regularly posts cookery content to his Instagram account, showed fans how to make a “special spaghetti bolognese” on Friday (30 January).

However, he opted to use conchiglie shells instead of actual spaghetti. "Is the spaghetti in the room with us?," one person asked.

He later clarified in a comment on the post that he only made the dish with shells as he had run out of spaghetti.