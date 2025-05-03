ts south america

This week, TravelSmart is offering advice and expertise for first-timers looking to visit South America, a wonderful continent of contrasts, from the towering Andes to the steamy depths of the Amazon.

Annabel Grossman shares her insight into Ecuador, which she believes is a wonderful introduction to the delights of the continent – especially because it is filled with natural wonders – while Simon Calder explores Colombia, sharing his top tips if you’re visiting for just a short while. They also discuss Brazil, Chile, and a wide range of things you can do to make it a memorable trip.

Watch TravelSmart on Independent TV.