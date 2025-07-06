Richard Gere pays tribute to Dalai Lama at leader’s 90th birthday

Hollywood actor and practicing Buddhist Richard Gere paid tribute to the Dalai Lama at his 90th birthday celebrations in Dharamshala, India on Sunday (6 July).

Receiving blessings from the Dalai Lama in person, Gere respectfully kissed his hands and bowed down before making a speech.

Recalling his teachings, he said: “Every moment is a birthday and that’s what we should be living by.”

“Speaking for all the westerners,” he added, “we’ve never seen someone like this, who embodies selflessness, complete love, compassion and wisdom.”

Richard Gere converted to Buddhism in 1978 and became more deeply involved in the religion after meeting Tibetan Buddhist monks and, notably, the Dalai Lama.