Robbie Williams makes 94-year-old super fan Norma’s dream come true

Robbie Williams has made a 94-year old woman’s dreams come true with a very special Christmas message.

Norma, a super-fan of the star, delighted Williams when she told him that she had “followed him on the television” since his Take That days.

Norma’s wish came true, after Bailey Greetham-Clark, from North East Lincolnshire, put out an appeal online for the 94-year-old, a resident at Humberston Care Home, to meet her “favourite” singer.

During their chat, Williams said the next time he is in the UK he will try and “pop in and say hi in person”, to which Norma replied: “I would love that. I would be the King of the castle.”