Bentley CEO reveals secrets of EV plans

Steve Fowler is joined in this episode of Drive Smart by the CEO of Bentley, Frank-Steffen Walliser where he revealed the future of his electric vehicle plans.

Driving in the Flying Spare 2024, the latest edition with the plug-in hybrid, the pair discussed Bentley’s switch to EV with the 2026 release of the urban SUV.

The CEO hopes the company’s existing customers will be willing to make the jump and purchase one of Bentley’s new vehicles, hoping the “excitement” that comes with a new car will be a temptation.

Watch more from Drive Smart on Independent TV.