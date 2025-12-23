Russian cavalry hit by drone attack as Putin resorts to horseback assaults

Aerial footage shows the moment Russian soldiers on horseback were struck down by Ukrainian drones.

In the clip, two soldiers riding horses race through a field whilst drones lock onto their targets. One of the soldiers is hit, with the explosion spooking a horse which shakes its rider off its back.

Shared the undated footage, Ukraine’s 92nd Separate Air Assault Brigade wrote: “Russian occupiers lose so much equipment during their ‘meat-grinder assaults’ that they’re forced to move on horseback.”

Vladimir Putin’s introduction of the calvary to the front line comes amid numerous reports that Moscow is using donkeys, horses and even camels to transport equipment across tricky terrain.