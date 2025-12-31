Gabriel Nussbaum on five money habits worth starting in 2026

In this episode of Money Smart, Gabriel Nussbaum looks ahead to 2026 with a focus on money habits that actually stick. Moving beyond short-lived resolutions, he sets out five practical steps worth starting now, from building strong financial foundations and making better use of money apps, to reviewing subscriptions, negotiating utility bills and beginning to invest as part of a long-term approach to building wealth. Gabriel reveals some startling savings stats, emphasises the importance of tracking your spending and offers a realistic guide to managing money in the year ahead without sacrificing the things that make life enjoyable.