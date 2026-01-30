Watch: The Minneapolis ‘ICE commuters’ tracking Trump’s agents

A growing network of “ICE commuters” has emerged in Minneapolis following the deadly shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

This is a large volunteer network of ordinary citizens in the city, who have given up weeks of their lives to patrol the streets and monitor the behaviour of federal law enforcement, as a crackdown grows increasingly deadly.

They told chief international correspondent Bel Trew, out on the streets alongside them, how they have no intention of giving up.