Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she has been “banished” to the spare room due to a pregnancy side effect.

On 5 February, the 26-year-old announced in a video on Instagram that she and partner Tommy Fury are expecting their second child.

Giving a pregnancy update in her latest YouTube vlog on Sunday (15 February), the star revealed that she decided to move into a different bedroom until after the birth as she has “never been this bunged up in my life”.

“Tommy said it’s to the point where he physically cannot sleep. He’s gone and slept in there a few times, but he’s kind of semi in a training camp right now. I said I will make the executive decision to take myself over there,” she added.