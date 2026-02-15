Woman who filmed Snapchat videos while speeding jailed after killing two

A woman jailed after overtaking on the wrong side of the road and causing a fatal collision had repeatedly posted videos of herself speeding while using her mobile phone to social media.

Taxi driver Octavian Codreanu was killed at the scene on the B4425 near Aldsworth in December 2022, and his passenger, schoolteacher Moyra Whelan, later died from her injuries.

Liberty Michell, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and two counts of causing death by driving whilst uninsured.

Mitchell had passed her driving test just three weeks before the crash.

Gloucestershire Police said footage from Mitchell’s Snapchat account showed her driving on narrow roads at speeds of up to 100mph.

Mitchell, 21, of Chipping Norton, was sentenced to six years and eight months at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday (13 February) and banned from driving for more than eight years.