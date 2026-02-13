Japanese ambassador enjoys ‘wee swally’ as he samples Scottish lager

The Japanese ambassador to the UK has embraced Scottish drinks and slang during a recent trip to Glasgow.

In a clip posted on social media on Wednesday (11 February), Hiroshi Suzuki enjoyed a pint of Tennent's lager before watching Japanese stars Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda at a Celtic vs Livingston match at Celtic Park.

“I’m having a wee swally,” he said, before taking a big gulp of the beer.

Suzuki, who has become popular for his posts of him enjoying different aspects of UK culture, also shared a photograph of himself outside of the stadium with his trademark Paddington Bear toy: “Excited to be at Celtic. Go Daizen! Go Reo! Truly 'a club like no other'."