Watch: Entire street swallowed up by gigantic sinkhole in China

A huge sinkhole opened up in China, swallowing a large section of roadway near a Shanghai construction site.

CCTV footage from Wednesday (11 February) shows vehicles, motorcycles, and street lamps getting sucked down into the hole as workers scramble to safety.

The Traffic Management Corps of the Municipal Public Security Bureau confirmed that day that a localised leak had occurred at a subway station between Qixin Road Station and Xinjian Road Station.

Authorities cordoned off the area, and traffic was suspended. No injuries were reported in the incident.