CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins recalled the moment Karoline Leavitt defended her during Donald Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to the Absolutely Not podcast, the broadcaster recounted a 2025 trip to Saudi Arabia where the Saudi Royal Guard "freaked out" after she shouted a question at the president and tried to stop her from entering the next press event.

She recalled how the White House press secretary, “to her credit said no, Kaitlan's coming in with the rest of the US press.”

It comes after Trump’s repeated attacks on Ms Collins. The Republican told her, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile,” when she questioned him on the Epstein files.