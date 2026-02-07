Amanda Seyfried has revealed that a new movie role helped her “find her voice” for the first time, even more so than after childbirth.

Speaking to The Independent on Friday (6 February) at the London premiere of The Testament of Ann Lee, the 40-year-old actor explained that the upcoming film challenged everything she had previously known about musicals.

Seyfried, who plays the founding leader of the Shakers, explained that the religious group would spend hours every day singing and dancing, which made performing in the film feel more organic.

“I found my voice in a way that I never had, even after childbirth. It took me The Testament of Ann Lee to really find my voice,” she said, explaining that even her vocal coach believes she now sounds different.