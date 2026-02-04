Rare jellyfish which can grow to size of a school bus caught on camera

Researchers have captured a rare jellyfish which can grow to the size of a school bus on camera.

Video from the Schmidt Ocean Institute showed the magnificent creature, scientifically known as a Stygiomedusa gigantea, swimming off the Argentine coast.

The giant phantom jellyfish, which was captured at a depth of about 820 feet below the ocean’s surface, has arms that can reach lengths of more than 30 feet long.

The creatures do not have any stinging tentacles, but can use their long arms to catch their prey.

The team also identified 28 potential new species, such as worms, corals, sea urchins, sea snails, and anemones, during their expedition which explored the entire length of the Argentine coast.