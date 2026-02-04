Listen to John Virgo’s final BBC commentary as snooker great dies aged 79

Snooker great John Virgo delivered his final BBC commentary at this year's Masters final before his death aged 79.

Virgo, who won the UK Championship in 1979, had a long career as a player but was perhaps best known for his work as a broadcaster.

He became famous for his catchphrase of ‘Where’s the cue ball going?’.

News of his death was confirmed on Wednesday, 4 February, with tributes pouring in from those he left an indelible mark on.

“Everyone at World Snooker Tour is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary snooker player and broadcaster John Virgo, aged 79,” a WST statement read.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, JV.”