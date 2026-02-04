Snooker legend John Virgo dies aged 79

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Virgo, the legendary snooker player and commentator, has died at the age of 79.

Virgo was one of the best snooker players in the world during the 1970s and 1980s, winning the UK Championship in 1979 and reaching the semi-finals of the World Championship the same year.

But he truly became a household name after retiring from playing, starring alongside host Jim Davidson in hit snooker game show Big Break and becoming perhaps the sport’s most well-known commentator – with his iconic catchphrase “where’s the cueball going?” being instantly recognisable.

He was commentating for the BBC as recently as last month at the Masters but passed away at his home in Spain, as confirmed by the World Snooker Tour (WST).

“Everyone at World Snooker Tour is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary snooker player and broadcaster John Virgo, aged 79,” WSt said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, JV.”

Tributes soon began pouring in for one of snooker’s best-loved figures, led by a touching note from World Seniors Snooker chairman Jason Francis.

open image in gallery John Virgo was one of the best snooker players in the world during his pomp ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Virgo (right) then became even better known presenting Big Break alongside Jim Davidson ( PA )

Francis wrote: “Heart breaking to share the news that we’ve lost the great ‘JV’ John Virgo this morning, he passed away in Spain.

“Rosie and Brooke-Leah would like everyone to know. Our hearts go out to them both, Gary and the grandchildren.

“JV was doing what he loved to do right up until the end, entertaining everyone. Such an important person in my life but in our sport in general. An amazingly loyal friend to me, and someone you felt was sat with you at the match when he was commentating on TV.”

Big Break host Davidson was also quick to add his best wishes following the news.

“Heartbroken to hear that my great mate John Virgo has passed away at 79. What a character, what a talent,” Davidson wrote on Instagram. “From our time together on Big Break, to the snooker commentary chair, you brought so much joy to so many. Rest easy, John. You will be missed.”

Virgo’s greatest moment on the baize came when he won the 1979 UK Championship beating Tony Meo, Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor en route to the final before overcoming reigning world champion Terry Griffiths in the final itself. That was despite the Englishman being controversially docked two frames because of a miscommunication regarding the start time of the next session of play.

open image in gallery Virgo (right) commentated on snooker for the BBC for many years ( PA )

But he truly shot to prominence when he took the role of snooker referee, and co-host, Big Break which was watched by millions as it aired in Saturday night primetime on the BBC and ran for more than 200 episodes between 1991 and 2002.

In addition to refereeing duties on the show, where professional snooker players and members of the public would work together to win money and prizes, Virgo would perform one of his patented trick shots and help one of the contestants do the same.

He spoke fondly of his time on the hit show and the chemistry he had with partner-in-crime Davidson.

In an interview with the Express a few years ago, Virgo said: “Jim had a bit of a reputation in the business for being hard work. A few people asked me, “How are you getting on working with Jim Davidson?” I said, “He doesn’t bother me, I worked with [Alex] Higgins for 20 years!” I wasn’t daunted by working with Jim.

“It’s a funny thing about life. He’s your crafty Conservative comedian and I’m your dour northern socialist. How do you come up with that? But obviously the chemistry worked. Although Jim didn’t know much about snooker, what a funny man and a very generous man to work with. We really got on well. Besides, when you’re in those positions, the most important thing is that the show works.”

open image in gallery Davidson and Virgo also appeared in panto together ( PA )

And Virgo’s BBC commentary colleague Joe Perry described him as “one of the best people” in snooker.

Perry said: “Absolutely gutted to hear the very sad news that John Virgo has passed away. Without doubt one of the best people I’ve ever met through snooker.

“It was always an honour to work alongside him and a pleasure to be in his company. Thoughts go out to his friends and family. What a horrible day! RIP JV.”

He became the 35th person to be inducted into the World Snooker Tour Hall of Fame in 2023.